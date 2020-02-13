Colorado man sentenced in the death of a former retired LCPD officer

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Colorado man who led Las Cruces police officers on a high-speed chase and then hitting and killing a retired officer learned his sentence in court on Wednesday.

According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, Daniel Lowell has been sentenced to 449 months in prison.

In 2017, Lowell and Trista Schlaefli led police on a chase and killed J.R. Stewart on Las Alturas Drive.

Stewart was a 35 year veteran with LCPD.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that Schlaefli testified against Lowell yesterday. She is waiting for her sentencing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Update: East, Far Eastside El Paso shopping center developments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Update: East, Far Eastside El Paso shopping center developments"

Facebook video shows border agents arresting human smuggler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Facebook video shows border agents arresting human smuggler"

Border wall construction at Organ Pipe Cactus Natl Monument in AZ

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border wall construction at Organ Pipe Cactus Natl Monument in AZ"

Want to be an astronaut? NASA is hiring!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Want to be an astronaut? NASA is hiring!"

New technology may prevent McDonald’s ice cream machines from breaking

Thumbnail for the video titled "New technology may prevent McDonald’s ice cream machines from breaking"

Vehicle hits firefighter responding to West El Paso crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vehicle hits firefighter responding to West El Paso crash"
More Local