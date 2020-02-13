Colorado man sentenced in the death of a former retired LCPD officer

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Colorado man who led Las Cruces police officers on a high-speed chase and then hitting and killing a retired officer learned his sentence in court on Wednesday.
According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, Daniel Lowell has been sentenced to 449 months in prison.
In 2017, Lowell and Trista Schlaefli led police on a chase and killed J.R. Stewart on Las Alturas Drive.
Stewart was a 35 year veteran with LCPD.
The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that Schlaefli testified against Lowell yesterday. She is waiting for her sentencing.