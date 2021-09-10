Collision leads to power outage for over 2,000 residents near San Elizario and Socorro

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Electric Company is reporting over 2,000 residents without electricity on Friday night.

The electric company’s power outage map said 2,324 residents were without power along Socorro Road between the cities of Socorro and San Elizario.

A crash in the area was also reported and a transmission and distribution pole impacting the electricity available to people in the area near Socorro Road and Buckskin.

