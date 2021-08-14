Collision causes lane closure on McRae and Gateway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A semi-truck pulling horses collided with pillars under Interstate 10 in East El Paso causing a lane closure.

On Saturday afternoon, the truck appeared to be caught between the pillars at the intersection of Gateway and McRae while making a U-turn. Multiple emergency vehicles and El Paso police are on seen aiding and directing traffic.

Authorities are still working to extricate the driver from the vehicle. There were a total five horses inside an attachment to the truck.

It is unclear what caused the incident. The El Paso Police Department says the area will be closed off until authorities can determine the damage done.