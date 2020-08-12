College students unsure about upcoming semester amid ongoing pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As the 2020 Spring semester inches closer, some Borderland students are debating if they should continue their studies.

Hybrid and online classes, coupled with high tuition, is making the upcoming school year stressful for students at the University of Texas at El Paso and New Mexico State University.

NMSU student Alexandra Wylie started a petition asking the university to lower its tuition for the upcoming semester.

“I just feel like it’s really important, you know, if students could have lower tuition, because we’re not gonna be using the resources that we’re paying in tuition for,” she said.

UTEP student Juliza Giron said she will only be taking one class this semester so she can keep her student benefits.

“I don’t think I’ll be getting the same experience and knowledge that I will be getting online, so to me, that’s a really big concern, especially with the cost of tuition and also the safety of coming back despite all the cases being on the rise,” she said.

UTEP Vice President for Student Affairs Gary Edens said the university is providing more financial assistance than ever, so students should reach out to see what they might qualify for. To address online classes, Edens says the university is providing training to professors, as well as training equipment, and internet access for students who need it.