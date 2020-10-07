Collection of presidential buttons at New Mexico State University is a journey through elections history

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A collection of presidential buttons at New Mexico State University highlights elections history and showcases a 60-year-long effort of collecting by alumni Jose Uranga.

Uranga donated the collection of various buttons and tokens, dating back to the first president of the United States: George Washington. The buttons are now being kept at the university’s Department of Government.

Button dating from 1960s, Courtesy: NMSU Department of Government/Adrian Molinar

According to an interview with NMSU, Uranga said he started collecting them because of his interest in political campaigns throughout history.

“I’m interested in the politics in each party, in each campaign election and a lot of these buttons have references to the issues of that campaign era, so if you see the button, it sort of brings it all back,” Uranga said in the interview.

Token dating back to late 19th century, Courtesy: NMSU Department of Government/Adrian Molinar

He said he donated his collection to be used by the students and faculty, but also could use to raise funds for the department.

The buttons evolved from small brass tokens distributed in the late 18th Century and evolved into tin pins, as we know them today.

They usually have messages of support or opposition toward a candidate or political party and are made to be worn on clothing.