Cold Stone Creamery invites community to nominate heroes for a chance to earn a free gift card

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Cold Stone Creamery is celebrating heroes who are helping out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ice cream parlor said that it is inviting the community to nominate a hero on Instagram for a chance to earn a Cold Stone gift card.

The company said it can be anyone from doctors to grocery store workers to teachers and anyone else who is working to keep communities healthy and safe.

All participants need to do is tag a hero on Instagram. Then tag @ColdStone, and use the hashtag #CSCHERO.

The company said the last day for people to nominate a hero will be on Thursday, April 30.

For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com.