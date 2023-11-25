EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As northern New Mexico saw a few inches of snow, the Borderland is currently feeling some cooler air filter in from a system that brought us breezy conditions.

For the rest of the weekend you can expect us to stay a few degrees below average in the upper 50s or lower 60s.

Overnight lows in El Paso will remain in upper 30s to mid 40s and in Las Cruces they will be around the freezing point.

Breezy conditions will follow through Sunday and Monday as another backdoor cold front enters our area.

Tuesday and Wednesday, our temperatures will begin to warm back to seasonal mid 60s.

Thursday expect another breezy day.