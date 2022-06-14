EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the City of El Paso announced that Code of Conduct complaint filed by Mayor Pro Temp and City Representative Peter Svarzbein against Mayor Oscar Leeser has been resolved.

The complaint, filed on June 6th, essentially accused Mayor Leeser of threatening Councilmember Svarzbein back in February of 2022.

According to a release by the city, Tuesday morning, Mayor Lesser, Mayor Pro Temp Svarzbein, and Alternate Mayor Pro Temp Lizarraga met to discuss the Code of Conduct complaint filed last Monday, June 6.

The discussion came in accordance with the city’s Code of Conduct.

While no details of the meeting were released, the following statement was included in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

The Mayor and Mayor Pro Temp had a constructive conversation and will continue to practice civility and professionalism during discussions and debates. Both remain committed to moving the City of El Paso forward and will continue to work together to see great things happen in El Paso. City of El Paso

The entire situation came about after a heated discussion after a city council meeting where they were discussing a veto on the city managers contract extension.

City council overriding the mayor’s veto a second time with a 6-2 vote. This item created a heated debate during the council session where Rep. Peter Svarzbien, from District 1, called the mayor’s vetoes “political theater.”

