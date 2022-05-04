EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – She is back! Little over two years since they stopped visiting patients, Del Sol Medical Center’s therapy dog Coco and her dad are back to the facility for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coco received her training and credentials when the pandemic hit, so for the past two and a half years, Coco has been home with her new sister Daisy Mae, patiently waiting for the moment to return to Del Sol Medical Center.

To Coco’s excitement, the wait has ended. She is back with Rod Garcia, her handler, and starting every Tuesday at Del Sol Medical Center, Coco will be visiting patients, staff, and guests. Soon enough, her sister Daisy Mae will join her once she completes her training process.



