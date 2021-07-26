Clint ISD welcomes back students with updated safety protocols

Local

by: Karla Draksler

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Clint Independent School District opens its doors for students on Monday with some updates on their COVID-19 safety protocols and novelties to improve air quality.

CISD stated in their press release they have updated their safety protocols to ensure health of their students, faculty and staff.

The district has also installed Plasma Air Ionizers to all campuses to improve air quality and prevent spread of viruses.

“We will continue to promote the use of face mask, as they are optional but highly recommended,” stated the press release.

Other school districts like Socorro, El Paso and Ysleta Independent School Districts are scheduled to start a week later, with all three school districts returning to face-to-face instruction.

