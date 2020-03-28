Clint ISD to remain closed; will continue Remote Learning Program

Breaking News
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Clint ISD said it will continue its temporary closure to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Officials said, during the closure, teachers and essential staff will report to work and/or work from home in order to support continued instruction and district operations.

The Clint ISD Remote Learning Plan will continue to provide at-home instruction for students, officials said.

Teachers and District personnel will be available to support parents and students.

For more information, people are asked to head to www.clintweb.net.

Clint ISD said meals will continue to be available for pick-up for all children ages 1-18 at all schools and various bus drop-off locations Monday through Friday.

