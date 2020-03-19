Clint ISD to provide breakfast and lunches for children

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Clint ISD will provide breakfast and lunch service March 23-27 and again on March 30-April 3.

The meals will be made available at all schools in Clint ISD to pick up and take home, officials said. Clint ISD said to assist families who cannot walk/drive to the schools, Clint ISD buses will stop at specific locations to drop off meals.

The weekday service will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for pick up at all elementary, middle, and high schools in the district. Service will be available via a drive-thru or walk-up process.

Meals will be provided for children who walk up to pick up their meals or who are in the vehicles in the drive-through line, officials said. Meals will be provided for all children 18 years old or under in a household, regardless of where they reside or income qualifications.

Clint ISD school buses will be stopping at various locations and will have meals available for pick up. The bus will only be at the area for 10 minutes for meal pick up to ensure all locations are served timely.

Visit www.clintweb.net for specific pick up locations and times.

The meal pick-up will include lunch for the current day and a cold breakfast to be stored and eaten on the following day.

Families will need to refrigerate cold breakfast items immediately after pick up to ensure the safety of the food for the next morning.

Changes or updates will be posted on the District’s web page at www.clintweb.net.

• Contact the Child Nutrition Program: 915-820-2339 or 956-220-0353

• Contact the Transportation Department: 915-549-2089 or 915-474-0155