EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Face-to-face robotics contest is back for the 2021-2022 school year and more than 1,400 teams participate in TCEA Robotics Contests held in 20 areas in the state of Texas and one on Guam.

The State Contest will be held this Saturday April 23, in Austin and all 6 teams will be leaving in hopes to come back as state champions.

Montana Vista Elementary has 3 Teams coached by Marissa Scott Ortega and Aaron Contreras The Phoenix Js The Artic Vibes The Cool Bots Jade Chairez Amaris Valerio Elijah Saenz Joe Jordan Valadez Jesus Garcia



Nathan Montelongo

Mia Camacho

Aribel Palacios

Tristan Macis

Alexander Chairez

Red Sands Elementary has 1 Team coached by Ramon Espinoza Red Sands Robo 3 Adrian Mojarro Selinna Gutierrez Isaiah Medina Adam Gonzalez



Desert Hills Elementary has 1 Team coached by Cynthia Martinez DHE Innovators Emily Sanchez Grecia Sixtos Emma Barrientos Edgar Aguirre

William D. Surratt has 1 Team coached by Marisela Alvarado Tech Ninjas Emily Sanchez Grecia Sixtos Emma Barrientos Edgar Aguirre



In total, 21 students and 5 coaches will be traveling to Austin, TX on the 22nd of April to represent Clint ISD and compete at the TCEA State robotics competition. Bes of luck to all of them.

