EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Clint ISD has extended spring break, and classes will not resume until March 30.

A Clint ISD release stating that classes will not be in session for the week of March 23-27.

Like other districts have announced, all student activities have been canceled until further notice, as well as all student and employee travel.

According to the release, all employees will return to work on March 23, and the district will reassess the need for continued closure on March 27.