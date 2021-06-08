Clint ISD celebrating high school graduates at the Downtown Plaza Theatre

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Clint Independent School District (CISD) is getting ready to celebrate their graduates.

CISD is putting together a ceremony to celebrate the accomplishments of their students at The Plaza Theatre.

Horizon High School’s ceremony will be Tuesday, June 8th at 7 p.m. Mountain View High School’s ceremony will be Wednesday, June 9th at 7 p.m. and Clint High School’s ceremony will be Thursday, June 10th at 7 p.m.

