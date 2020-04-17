Clint ISD approves compensating substitute teachers affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Clint ISD has approved substitute teacher pay during the District’s closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Clint ISD Board of Trustees approved compensating substitute teachers during their regular board meeting on Thursday, April 16.

Officials said the decision was made in an effort to reduce substitute teacher turnover and to help ensure the availability of substitute teachers upon the re-opening of District campuses.

According to Clint ISD, substitute teachers will receive two payments that will be calculated based on the substitute teacher’s average gross earnings in the months of January 2020 and February 2020.

The payments will be made in April 2020 and May 2020.

Officials said that substitute teachers who did not receive gross earnings during January and February 2020 will not receive the payments.

Clint ISD said students will also not return to school for the remainder of the school year.

