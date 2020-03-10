Clint High School to host state robotics competition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Clint Independent School District (CISD) is excited to announce that they will host this year’s State of Texas Region 1 VEX Robotics Championship at Clint High School.

The VEX Robotics Competition, presented by the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation, is an exciting engineering challenge where students build innovative robots and compete throughout the year at local qualifier events to earn a spot at the state competition, according to a news release by CISD.

The event will happen on Saturday, March 14, starting at 8 a.m. and will feature the best and brightest young robotics engineers.

The competition will bring students from Canutillo, Abilene and other surrounding areas.

During the competition, students will be tasked with designing and building a robot to challenge the other team’s robot.

Classroom STEM concepts are put to the test as students learn lifelong skills in teamwork, leadership, communications, and more, the release said.

Winners from the state competition will advance to the VEX Robotics World Championship held in Kentucky in April.