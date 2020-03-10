Clint High School to host state robotics competition

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of MGN Online.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Clint Independent School District (CISD) is excited to announce that they will host this year’s State of Texas Region 1 VEX Robotics Championship at Clint High School.

The VEX Robotics Competition, presented by the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation, is an exciting engineering challenge where students build innovative robots and compete throughout the year at local qualifier events to earn a spot at the state competition, according to a news release by CISD.

The event will happen on Saturday, March 14, starting at 8 a.m. and will feature the best and brightest young robotics engineers.

The competition will bring students from Canutillo, Abilene and other surrounding areas.

During the competition, students will be tasked with designing and building a robot to challenge the other team’s robot.

Classroom STEM concepts are put to the test as students learn lifelong skills in teamwork, leadership, communications, and more, the release said.

Winners from the state competition will advance to the VEX Robotics World Championship held in Kentucky in April.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Coronavirus prompts changes to Bataan Memorial Death March

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus prompts changes to Bataan Memorial Death March"

CVS waives medication delivery fee in response to COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "CVS waives medication delivery fee in response to COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak"

Suspected wrong-way drunk driver accused of crashing into NMSP Officer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspected wrong-way drunk driver accused of crashing into NMSP Officer"

Trial for man accused in 2017 drive-by shooting that killed Las Cruces teen set to begin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trial for man accused in 2017 drive-by shooting that killed Las Cruces teen set to begin"

Trial begins for man accused of shooting EPPD officers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trial begins for man accused of shooting EPPD officers"

Coachella likely postponed amid coronavirus fears

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coachella likely postponed amid coronavirus fears"
More Local