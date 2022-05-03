EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students and teachers at Clendenin Elementary will come together this week to officially celebrate their Blue Ribbon School designation from the U.S. Department of Education – one of the highest honors any school in the country can receive.

Clendenin is one of three El Paso Independent School District campuses that received the coveted Blue Ribbon designation from the Department of Education this year. The other two were Hawkins and Lamar elementary schools, which will have celebrations later this spring.

To earn the designation campuses must first be identified by the Texas Education Agency as semifinalists based on student achievement. The Department of Education then awards Blue Ribbons in two categories: Exemplary High Performing Schools and Achievement Gap Closing Schools. Clendenin was recognized in the gap-closing category for its efforts.

EPISD is home to 17 Blue Ribbon Awards at 13 individual campuses – the most in the region.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.