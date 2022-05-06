EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Approximately six to twelve inches of impacted soil has been removed from portions of the riverbed. El Paso Water and its partners have completed 100% of the riverbed clean-up effort following the Frontera Wastewater Emergency.

The piles are stockpiled on the riverbank to dry out so they can be tested and transported for proper disposal. Work remains to continue the characterization and removal of soils from the banks of the river.

Water quality sampling shows that river flows have returned to pre-discharge conditions. The clean[1]up efforts have required a large collaboration with many partners.

“We want to extend a special thanks to the El Paso County Improvement District #1 and Comisión Internacional de Límites y Aguas (CILA) in Juarez along with our own EPWater crews and our contractor Arcadis for helping with the cleanup. We also owe a special thanks to the Army Corps of Engineers, the International Boundary and Water Commission and Border Patrol for expediting approvals needed so we could move quickly on the cleanup.” Gilbert Trejo, Interim Chief Operations Officer for Production and Treatment

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.