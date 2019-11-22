Civil rights organization calls for permanent ban of SISD substitute teacher caught telling student to speak English

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Latino civil rights organization is calling on the Texas Education Agency to permanently disqualify a Socorro School District substitute from ever teaching again after she was reportedly caught on camera telling a Hispanic student, “Speak English, we’re in America.”

The alleged incident happened on Nov. 19 at Socorro High School.

On Friday, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) said the substitute teacher should be permanently banned from instructing students immediately.

“Teachers and all school staff are meant to be leaders and mentors to our children — not racists who harbor anti-immigrant sentiments,” said Domingo Garcia, LULAC National President.

“The days when a Hispanic student’s mouth would get washed with soap for speaking Spanish are long gone,” said Mary Yañez, LULAC El Paso District Director. “We ask the Socorro Independent School District to investigate this matter and if racial comments were made by the teacher, she should be banned from teaching.”

SISD has said the incident in the video is being investigated and that action would be taken following the review.