EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department has opened the registration period for the After-School Program with schools located in the El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) and Ysleta Independent School District (YISD).

Organizers say the After-School Program begins the first day of the 2022 school year, August 1. The program runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday, and is open to children between the age 5 to 12 years old attending one of the participating schools.

The cost is $5 per child, per week. To register, visit any Parks and Recreation Department recreation location.

Participating Schools:

EPISD

Coach Archie Duran Elementary School, 5249 Bastille

Cooley Elementary School, 107 N. Collingsworth

Douglas Elementary School, 101 S. Eucalyptus

Logan Elementary School, 3200 Ellerthorpe

Rust Elementary School, 3601 N. Copia

Stanton Elementary School, 5414 Hondo Pass

YISD

Del Norte Heights Elementary School, 1800 Winslow

Thomas Manor Elementary School, 7900 Jersey

Each after school site is on a first paid basis and is limited to only 50 participants and children must be picked up by 6:00 p.m.

Each school location has a limit of 50 registered and paid children before being at full capacity and no further registration will be allowed for that site.

Once the After School Program starts there is a $5 fee per week per child between the ages of 5-12 with payments accepted only at Parks and Recreation facilities for either multiple weeks or week by week.

