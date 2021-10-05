City: WIC Temporarily Increasing Fruit and Vegetable Dollar Amount

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday morning, the City of El Paso Department of Public Health’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program announced extension of the temporary, but significant, increase in the fruit and vegetable dollar amount through December 2021.

The Cash-Value Benefit implemented has increased from $11 to the following:

$24 per month for child participants

$43 per month for pregnant and postpartum women participants

$47 per month for fully and partially breastfeeding women participants

City officials say this food benefit may be used to purchase fruit and vegetables that are fresh, frozen, canned, in glass jars or plastic containers. Residents are able to choose organic or standard, single or mixed items that meet nutrition requirements and specifications.

This extension will benefit our current WIC participants which are as follows:

22,498 total WIC participants

11,229 children

2,609 breastfeeding women

2,090 pregnant women

“WIC benefits begin during pregnancy and continue until the participating child’s fifth birthday,” officials explain. “WIC provides supplemental foods designed to meet the special nutrition needs of low-income participants, breastfeeding support and nutrition counseling by trained professionals.”

Officials add that to qualify as a WIC participant, income eligibility guidelines and El Paso/Hudspeth County residency must be met. For a list of items to bring to an appointment click here.

Residents can fill out a quick application by going online or call the WIC Customer Service Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. at (915) 212-4942, or visit EPHealth.com and click on the WIC tab

