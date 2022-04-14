EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Human Resources wants to send a warning to the community of a potential phone scam.

The particular scam that the City wants to make the community aware of has to do with individuals calling from this number: 915-212-0045, then hanging up or asking random questions in Spanish.

The City of El Paso stresses that it will call citizens regarding City business, City staff will not call and hang up, nor will staff ask for personal information over the phone if you did not initiate the call. These calls are considered ‘spoofed’ or impersonated calls.

The City would like to remind the community to be vigilant of scammers who might demand access to your bank account, ask you to pay them by loading money on gift cards, buying cryptocurrency, or using a money transfer service like MoneyGram or Western Union.

Below are tips on how the public can remain vigilant and protect themselves from potential fraud:

Don’t trust caller ID. Scammers manipulate the caller ID to look like the call is coming from an official government number, such as the City of El Paso.

If you did not initiate the call, DO NOT give your personal or financial information via a phone call to anyone claiming to be a city employee.

Be cautious of unsolicited requests regarding personal, medical, and financial information. · If you receive a suspicious call, hang up immediately. Find the official phone number and call them directly. Don’t call the suspicious phone number again.

