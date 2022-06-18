EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will begin work that includes securing and stabilizing structures within the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center designated area in Downtown El Paso.

The proposed arena’s site, the Duranguito Neighborhood, is located at West Overland Avenue and Chihuahua Street, encompasses homes, lots, and storefronts acquired by the city.

Aside from an early-morning partial demolition of several structures in 2017, the area has been locked behind a temporary chain-link fence, with stray dogs and the occasional homeless person caught within the footprint.

In March of 2022, City Council voted 6 to 1 to proceed with a work plan to address safety concerns for two structures within the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC).

The Capital Improvement Department was in charge of developing a plan to prevent the deterioration of two structures in disrepair.

The work plan in March was estimated to cost $28,929.27 and would secure 212 W. Overland​ and 300 W. Overland​. The work would be funded by the City’s general fund.

The work will begin on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, and will provide the buildings with additional protection to prevent further deterioration while the City conducts an MPC programming and feasibility study.

The multi-phase study kicked off in May. Final results are expected to be presented to Council in early 2023.

The study includes a robust public engagement process to provide the community with multiple opportunities for input on the voter-approved signature bond project’s programming, vision, and cultural character. The first hybrid public meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23.



In person:

The Center for Center Engagement, 17th floor (Room C)

Blue Flame Building, 304 Texas Avenue

Free parking at the City Hall parking lot at Campbell and Mills



Online:

Access code: 2488 042 9643

Meeting Password: PiJHpcqP322



By phone:

Dial 1-844-992-4726 (Toll Free)

Access code: 2488 042 9623

Meeting password: PiJHpcqP322

