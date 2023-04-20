EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony inaugurating the one-mile extension of the Paso del Norte Trail will take place this Friday, April 21, at 5:30 p.m., at Yarbrough and Independence. The extension is part of an effort to connect West El Paso to Mission Valley by over 60 miles in trails.

The completion of the second segment of the Playa Drain Trail is funded by a $1.2 million investment from the Community Development Block Grant and includes spaces for walking, jogging and biking. Additionally, it provides spaces for picnics.

Parking for the ribbon-cutting ceremony is available at Shawver Park. Visitors will be able to participate in a Live Active EP one-mile-long fun walk/run. Also, there will be educational booths along the trail. While supplies last, promotional materials and backpacks will be offered to attendees.