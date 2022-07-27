EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso invites the community to honor and remember the victims of the August 3, 2019, mass shooting with a series of tributes in memory of the 23 lives our community lost.

The following tributes will be hosted in remembrance:

Memorial Bell Toll Ceremony

8:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 2

City Hall, 300 N. Campbell, Main Conference Room, 2nd floor

Blood Drive at City Hall

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 2

City Hall, 300 N. Campbell, Breezeway, 1st floor

The Vitalant blood bank will host a blood drive at City Hall.

Appointments are required and can be made here.

Donors will get prizes and snacks for their support.

Healing Meditation

7 p.m. Tuesday, August 2

San Jacinto Plaza, 114 W. Mills Ave.

Resilience: Remembering August 3

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 3

El Paso Museum of History, 510 N. Santa Fe

Luminarias at Ponder Park

7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, August 3

Ponder Park, 7500 W H Burges

Unite with Light: Star on the Mountain, Buildings, Public Art and Landmarks

8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3

El Paso Chamber will flash the star 23 times for each victim

Various landmarks and buildings will be illuminated orange from August 1 to 5, in remembrance.

Events are posted on the City of El Paso social media sites as well (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter).

