EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City’s Ad Hoc Charter Advisory Committee has begun hosting biweekly meetings to discuss proposed amendments to the City of El Paso’s Charter.

Beginning Thursday, March 24, the committee meetings will be held at 3:30 p.m. both virtually and in person.

Residents wishing to participate in person can do so at City Hall, 300 North Campbell in the Main Conference Room, Second Floor.

The Committee will review the proposed amendments submitted by the City Council and consider public input regarding potential amendments to the Charter, to include making revisions that:

• implement cost-saving measures;

• eliminate redundancies and inefficiencies or costly obligations;

• will continue to modernize and streamline government operations; and other changes and improvements that the City Council, City staff, and the Committee deem appropriate.

The Committee’s final recommendations on the proposed amendments will be presented to City Council in June. The Council may then make any changes and adopt an ordinance ordering a Charter election on the November 8, 2022 ballot.

Residents will then be able to vote on the proposed Charter amendments.

Below are the dates and Microsoft Teams links for each of the scheduled meetings:

Thursday, March 24

3:30 p.m.

Virtual: https://tinyurl.com/yyb5fea9

Phone: (915) 213-4096 (Code: 247 063 089#)



Thursday, April 7

3:30 p.m.

Virtual: https://tinyurl.com/2r4yxc79

Phone: (915) 213-4096 (Code: 827 516 763#)

Thursday, April 21

3:30 p.m.



Virtual: https://tinyurl.com/4tpp3jjz

Phone: (915) 213-4096 (Code: 136 849 626#)

Thursday, May 5

3:30 p.m.



Virtual: https://tinyurl.com/ye2b5rkz

Phone: (915) 213-4096 (Code: 655 191 317#)

Thursday, May 19

3:30 p.m.



Virtual: https://tinyurl.com/y379h9w8

Phone: (915) 213-4096 (Code: 189 835 700#)

Thursday, June 2

3:30 p.m.



Virtual: https://tinyurl.com/ycku89fe

Phone: (915) 213-4096 (Code: 662 626 117#)

Residents can visit the Charter website to learn more about the Ad Hoc Charter Advisory Committee and review the proposed amendments approved by the Council, the current charter, the agendas for the committee meetings and much more.

Anyone requesting to speak on an agenda item is strongly encouraged to sign up before the meeting by calling (915) 212-0049 or sending an e-mail to cityclerk@elpasotexas.gov.

