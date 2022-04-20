EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Center located at 8010 North Loop Dr. will be closing and moving to a temporary location.

Beginning April 25, Officer David Ortiz Recreation Center, located at 563 N. Carolina, will serve as a temporary WIC location and provide the following:

WIC provides support and inspiration to eat right, have a healthy pregnancy, breastfeed successfully, and raise amazing kids. It safeguards the health of low-income women, infants and children up to age 5 by providing supplemental foods, nutrition education, and healthcare referrals.

WIC clients have the option to change to another WIC clinic based on their preference.

Americas Clinic, 10039 North Loop Dr.

Canutillo Clinic, 300 Farm Rd.

Fort Bliss Clinic, Building 51 Slater Rd.

George Dieter Clinic, 1757 George Dieter #109-111

Henderson Clinic, 721 S. Mesa St.

Lee Trevino Clinic, 1840 Lee Trevino Dr.

Montana Vista Clinic, 14612 Gregg Dr.

Pershing 3707 Pershing Dr.

San Elizario Clinic, 12004 Socorro Rd.

Sunrise Clinic, 8500 Dyer #54

Westside Clinic, 5195 Mace St.

Ysleta Clinic, 110 Candelaria St.

