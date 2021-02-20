City of El Paso selling land meant for Great Wolf Lodge for $18.6 million

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Land in northwest El Paso, acquired from billionaire developer Paul Foster, is for sale nearly a year after Great Wolf Resorts dropped plans to execute a multi-million-dollar agreement with the city.

Discussion of the sale was starkly different than when the City Council approved an agreement with Great Wolf Resorts a few years ago. The council approved selling the property without discussion during Tuesday’s meeting.

The city of El Paso intends on selling the 43.6-acre lot at the intersection of Paseo Del Norte and Interstate 10 for $18.6 million with Kansas City-based VTRE Development, LLC. The business is a

Sale of the land includes covering the city’s insurance costs and to pay up to $600,000 for traffic related infrastructure on the street.

The city had acquired the land through a land swap with Foster for 2,313 acres of city-owned land in the Northeast. Foster intends on constructing a development bolstered by city economic development efforts on undeveloped land near Painted Dunes Golf Course.

Great Wolf Resorts informed the city it was dropping the agreement with the city last April when the global pandemic began having major impacts on the American economy. An investment agreement between $150 and $160 million for a resort was touted as large step toward bolstering the city’s economic development efforts.

City officials had been negotiating and courting Great Wolf Resorts for several years under city manager Tommy Gonzalez who often mentioned what the benefit would be like to have such an attraction in El Paso.

The city had agreed to provide up to $4 million a year for 10 years as part of its deal with Great Wolf Lodge through funds from the impact fund, if the state did not provide incentives. Those dollars are generated through El Paso Electric Franchise fees.

An approved agreement had also promised property tax rebates, city hotel tax rebates and city sales tax rebates for over 15 years.