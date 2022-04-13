EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is inviting the public to provide their feedback on its draft plan for Onward Alameda, a study that will establish a long-term vision for the Alameda Corridor.

The Onward Alameda Corridor Plan seeks to gather big-picture input from the citizens of El Paso and establish a long-term vision for the future of the area and how it should evolve in the coming years.

The plan and its guidelines will:

serve as a tool to evaluate new development proposals,

direct capital improvements, and

guide public policy in a manner that realizes the vision and reflects community values and needs.

The public may access an easy-to-ready summary of the recommended strategies and actions for the Alameda corridor by visiting www.elev8ep.com/onwardalameda and clicking on the Onward Alameda Storymap. The full draft plan is also available online by visiting the same page.

Public comment for this study will be accepted through April 30, 2022.

Feedback may be submitted electronically through the draft available online or by emailing citydesignlab@elpasotexas.gov.