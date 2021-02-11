City reports 30 new virus deaths, including one person in their 20s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 30 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,816.

The deaths did not occur on the same day; they happened over a period of more than six months.

All 30 patients had underlying health conditions. They include one female in her 20s, four males in their 60s, five females in their 60s, three females in their 70s, three males in their 70s, four females in their 80s, seven males in their 80s, two males in their 90s and one female in her 90s.

There are 8,177 active cases, an increase of 25 from Wednesday’s count, after City health officials made changes in tracking cases Wednesday. Health officials advised that 107,707 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows El Paso has administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to 99,178 people. 36,977 people have been fully vaccinated, according to the state.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data and dshs.texas.gov for the state’s vaccine data dashboard.