City reports 2 deaths and 519 new COVID-19 cases

Local
Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso officials say the number of deaths and cases related to the COVID-19 virus continue to rise.

Two men, one in his 70’s and another in his 100’s, died due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. The city announced 519 new cases were also identified in the community.

Health officials say they are waiting on 18 delayed test results from the state.

Since the virus began spreading in the community, 72,647 residents have recovered and 35,270 cases remain active. The El Paso community has lost 1,643 people due to the virus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso 'Dreamer' reacts to Biden preserving DACA, says more needs to be done

'Texas Rally for Life' caravan draws hundreds to state Capitol in Austin

Local lawmakers respond to Texas AG lawsuit, call rhetoric 'reckless'

School counselor retires after 36 years, expects more teachers and staff to follow due to COVID-19

Chaparral man faces federal charges after alleged carjacking and high-speed chase

Food Truck Friday: Porkchops El Paso | Segment 1

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link