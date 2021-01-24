City reports 2 deaths and 519 new COVID-19 cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso officials say the number of deaths and cases related to the COVID-19 virus continue to rise.

Two men, one in his 70’s and another in his 100’s, died due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. The city announced 519 new cases were also identified in the community.

Health officials say they are waiting on 18 delayed test results from the state.

Since the virus began spreading in the community, 72,647 residents have recovered and 35,270 cases remain active. The El Paso community has lost 1,643 people due to the virus.