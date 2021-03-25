City reports 168 new cases, active cases drop to 2,249

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Thursday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 168 new cases, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 128,603. Active cases dropped to 2,249.

There are 12 additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Week) 50, 51 and (2021 Weeks) 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12. We are currently in CDC Week 12.

Five new coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, which brought the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,356.

All five patients had underlying health conditions. They include one female in her 40s, one female in her 50s, one male in his 70s, one female in her 70s and one male in his 90s.


