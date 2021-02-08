City reports 13 new virus deaths, including one person in their 40s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Monday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 13 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 1,772.

The deaths did not occur on the same day; they happened over a period of more than three months.

All 13 patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 40s, two males in their 50s, one male in his 60s, four males in their 70s, one female in her 70s, two males in their 80s, one female in her 80s and one female in her 90s 

The Health Department also reported 374 new cases, as well as 21 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC 2021 Weeks 2, 3 and 5. We are currently in CDC Week 6.

There are 34,783 active cases, 400 hospitalizations and 151 in the ICU.

Health officials advised that 79,919 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Visit epstrong.org to view more detailed COVID-19 data.

