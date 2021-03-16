City reports 13 new virus deaths, including one person in their 20s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Tuesday, the City of El Paso Department of Health reported 13 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 2,267.

Deaths did not occur on the same day, rather over a period of more than four months, according to the city.

All 13 patients had underlying health conditions. They include one male in his 20s, two males in their 50s, three males in their 60s, two females in their 70s, one male in his 70s, two females in their 80s, one male in his 90s and one female in her 90s.

The Health Department also reported 127 new cases, as well as 60 additional cases which are part of the delayed local results issued by the State to the Department of Public Health. The results are from the tests conducted during the CDC (2020 Week) 43 and (2021 Weeks) 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10. We are currently in CDC Week 11.

There are 3,648 active cases. Health officials advised that 121,006 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

