EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Monday morning, officials with the City of El Paso’s Public Health Department are reporting a second case of Monkeypox.

According to officials, a man in his 40s has been indentified area’s second confirmed case and is currently recovering at home.

“Monkeypox continues to be a global threat and for this reason, we strongly recommend everyone continue practicing safety precautions to keep themselves and their family, especially our most vulnerable loved ones, safe from all diseases, whether it is COVID, Monkeypox, or the flu,” said City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

The City’s epidemiology team has begun an investigation and contact tracing. The epidemiology team is working to identify those having close contact and will offer the vaccine to those individuals.

Officials share that Monkeypox is a viral disease that can be spread between people or between people and certain animals presenting with a very characteristic rash that may be located on several areas of the body. The rash will go through several stages, including scabs before healing. The rash can initially look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy.

Symptoms of Monkeypox include a distinctive rash, fever, chills, headache, exhaustion, muscle aches and backache, and swollen lymph nodes.

Monkeypox symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure to the virus. Individuals may experience all or only a few symptoms. Monkeypox is spread in various ways:

Monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact

This direct contact can also happen during intimate contact

It is possible to get monkeypox from an infected animal, either by being scratched or bitten by the animal or by preparing or eating meat or by using products from an infected animal

A person with monkeypox can spread it to others from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. The illness typically lasts 2 to 4 weeks.

These simple steps can help prevent the spread of the virus:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox.

Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used.

Wash your hands often.

The City’s epidemiology team will investigate every confirmed case, identify those having close contact, and offer the vaccine to those individuals.

Residents with Monkeypox symptoms should talk to a healthcare provider to determine the disease and outline the next steps.

For more information visit EPHealth.com under the Monkeypox tab.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.