City records 25 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Department of Public Health says there are 25 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths to report on Sunday.

Health officials say 12 additional cases reported on Sunday were part of delayed local results issued by the state to the department of public health.

There are now 131,910 individuals in the area that have recovered from infections and 1,273 active COVID-19 cases.

