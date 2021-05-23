City records 25 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Department of Public Health says there are 25 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths to report on Sunday.

Health officials say 12 additional cases reported on Sunday were part of delayed local results issued by the state to the department of public health.

There are now 131,910 individuals in the area that have recovered from infections and 1,273 active COVID-19 cases.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Lost dog easement celebration

Newly built homes burglarized

'I am crying': El Paso woman with family in Palestine calls for peace and equality

Montwood speed limit

Virtual cooking class aims to help families grow one meal at a time

EPCC holding virtual commencement ceremony

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link