EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City Council decided to re-establish the emergency ordinance that was originally passed back in May. With this ordinance, the city will continue to provide transportation to migrants who have crossed the border into the United States.

IDeputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino showed a presentation on operations to date with busing migrants to their desired destination and how they have been processed through their processing center.

This ordinance is what allows for finding the transportation for the migrants as well as giving them the food and supplies that they need. It was brought up during the meeting if a disaster declaration is needed but D’Agostino explained that the funding from that is not guaranteed.

“I don’t know the funding stream dedicated towards the migrant crisis so just because we do a declaration it doesn’t change. It’s still an El Paso, i’ts still a local emergency. We’re still going to operationally run that response.”

El Paso saw about 40,000 migrants come through the city in September and expect to see around 60,000 this month. There is a growing concern about the large numbers coming through but D’Agostino says they can only focus on the current numbers.

“The end in sight, nobody knows. That’s what were monitoring closely because as we talked about today in council we’re able to maintain the operation that is going on today utilizing the resources that we use today but any change to that would make it difficult.”

This does come after New York City Mayor Eric Adams pleaded to El Paso to pause the busing to the East Coast. However, D’Agostino explains that they are listening to where the migrants wish to go and will continue to bus them until further notice.

