City plan commission recommends natural open space designation for Lost Dog, postpones Northeast manufacturing zoning discussion

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso is another step closer to preserving over 1,000 acres of Northwest land.

The city’s plan commission approved a rezoning application for 1,006 acres of land including Last Dog Trail. City planners are looking to change the zoning of the land from smart code to natural open space.

El Paso City Council representatives voted to allow for a conservation easement of the land in April, which calls for the land to be left primarily natural and undisturbed for preservation.

The City Council is scheduled to hear an update on the preservation effort on Tuesday morning. City officials are set to discuss hiring an open space lands manager, working with volunteer groups, educating users of the trails on the lands and schedule annual monitoring of the land.

Courtesy of the city of El Paso

On Thursday, the plan commission also rescheduled a hearing for a rezoning application that would change over 1,000 acres of land in Northeast El Paso. The city is the owner of the land in that application.

And, it is unclear what plans the city has for the land on the state line near Stan Roberts Drive and East of U.S. 54. The land lays close to the Texas New Mexico state line where a few residences in Chaparral stand.

“The applicant (city) is requesting to rezone the subject property from R-F (Ranch and Farm) to M-2 (Heavy Manufacturing) for manufacturing and processing use,” an application says.