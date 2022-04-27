EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso along with the nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN) announced the launch of the El Paso Solar co-op to help El Pasoans go solar and install battery storage systems.

The FREE solar co-op will allow homeowners and business owners in El Paso to collectively learn about solar energy and leverage their combined buying power to save money. Co-ops solicit competitive bids from installers, so the co-op can obtain a competitive price and top quality.

City Councilman Peter Svarzbein says that El Paso’s reference as the Sun City makes it the perfect candidate for the co-op.

“El Paso’s unique aside from the people, the mountains, and the weather is that we have one of the highest solar radiance rates in the state and probably the world, we are literally sitting at the Saudi Arabia of solar energy and solar potential here in the sun city of El Paso and so things like this co-op here help to grow that economy and help to grow us to realize our potential,” said Svarzbein.

Helping El Pasoans access rooftop solar will benefit our economy, build local resiliency, and ensure El Paso is investing in the grid of the future. Nicole Ferrini, the City’s Chief Resilience Officer

After last year’s Winter Storm Uri and with the war in Ukraine causing oil prices to skyrocket, it has become even more urgent for communities like El Paso to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. Investing in solar panels will help you and your home if the state’s electric grid goes down so you do not have to worry about losing power.

“In the past year we’ve seen a surged interest in solar and battery storage for energy preparedness solar and storage contribute to both an individual self-sufficiency as well as overall grade resiliency but combined with storage solar can provide backup power when the grid goes down.”

Svarzbein believes that this will also help El Paso boost its economy while also making for a greener earth.

“When it comes to solar energy the sky’s the limit for El Paso when were talking about solar energy were talking about and battery storage technology were talking about an industry that we can grow that bring jobs so that we can put El Paso on the map and we can also save and help our environment.”

SUN will host several free information sessions to educate interested community members about solar energy and the co-op. Individuals interested in going solar can sign up for the co-op or one of the upcoming information sessions on the co-op web page.

Online information meetings are planned for:

El Paso Solar Co-op info session

May 5, 2022 at 6 p.m. MDT

Register here

Zoom

El Paso Solar Co-op info session

May 12, 2022 at 6 p.m. MDT

Register here

Zoom

