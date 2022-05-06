EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Business Strong celebrates the city’s small businesses as part of National Small Business Week.

The BBB in collaboration with the City of El Paso’s Economic and International Development Department supports local small businesses throughout the year with EPBusinessStrong.org, El Paso’s premier business resource center that offers small business owners with financial resource opportunities, virtual learning opportunities and more.

“Small businesses are extraordinarily important to our local community because they not only provide job opportunities with greater job satisfaction, but they also strengthen our local economy by directly supporting our families, friends, and neighbors. Small business also further strengthens our neighborhoods and cultural spirit, which is why every time we want to make a purchase or go out to eat, we encourage the public to consider buying from one of our local businesses.” Economic Development Director Elizabeth Triggs.

She said 83 percent of El Paso businesses have fewer than 20 employees, illustrating the immense value small businesses have on our local economy. El Paso’s annual DBA (“doing business as”) filings, a proxy for new business growth is returning to pre-pandemic levels.

During National Small Business Week, the BBB, with City support, is planning to launch a data tool called SizeUp El Paso.

SizeUp El Paso is a new free small business assistance tool that provides market research and business intelligence to help businesses succeed. Local businesses will be able to access industry-specific and hyperlocal information to help them grow and make smarter decisions using Big Data analysis. The research is individually customized for each company. By using the website service, local businesses are able to:

Rank their business performance compared to industry competitors Discover potential customers and suppliers and better understand their competitive landscape Optimize advertising to target ideal customer segments

The new tool is expected to be available at EPBusinessStrong.org by early June. Small businesses can also find other resources to help their business thrive.

