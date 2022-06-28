This is part of a plan that hopes to reengage youth in education & employment

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The National League of Cities (NLC) selected the City of El Paso as one of eight cities to participate in an 18-month technical assistance cohort to expand local efforts to reconnect youth and young adults with education and work.

Officials say the plan and programs will focus on supporting Opportunity Youth, young people between the ages of 16-24 years old who are neither working nor in school.

El Paso is estimated to have over 14,800 Opportunity Youth, equating to nearly 12.9% of the total population. Many Opportunity Youth are either dropouts, have disabilities, are experiencing homelessness, are involved or connected to the child welfare systems.

With the support of the NLC, the City of El Paso and community partners such as the El Paso Collaborative for Academic Excellence, Workforce Solutions Borderplex, Emergence Health Network, Paso del Norte Health Foundation, and the Hunt Institute, will conduct an Opportunity and Challenge Assessment, create an action plan, and implement a program(s) to help guide out-of-school and out-of-work young adults back onto pathways that lead to academic achievement, professional skill development, credentials, and employment.

