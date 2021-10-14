City Parks & Recreation, Live Active El Paso Host POUND for Pink Event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Live Active El Paso and the City Parks and Recreation Department invite the community to the first POUND for Pink event in El Paso from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 16 at the Valley Bajo Community Center, 7380 Alameda Ave.

The event is free and open to all ages. Visitors are encouraged to get active and wear pink to experience a unique rock out workout that raises awareness for a great cause.

The first-of-its-kind event in the Sun City will feature breast cancer survivor and Executive Director of El Paso Pro-Musica Felipa Solis. She along with Pound Pro instructors from across Texas and New Mexico, will speak about the importance of breast cancer awareness.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. After skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the United States. Breast cancer is also the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women (after lung cancer).