City parks and recreational areas to remain closed until further notice

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Parks and Recreation Department has closed all city parks and recreational areas until further notice.

The decision was made on Wednesday after more positive cases of COVID-19 were announced in El Paso by city and health leaders.

The Parks and Recreation Department said the closing of parks includes City-owned hike and bike trails, walking trails and playgrounds. Also not allowed are gatherings at any recreational areas or facilities.

Earlier closures of parks facilities including aquatic centers, recreation centers, senior centers, and sports facilities remain in effect, officials said.

All Parks and Recreation programming, which includes Scenic Sundays also remains suspended.

Officials said that the measures are necessary to reduce the number of people gathering outdoors to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Officials remind the public that with the cancelation of “Scenic Sundays” walking, running and cycling on Scenic Drive is not allowed on Sundays, and the road will remain open to traffic.

The Parks and Recreation Department said that it is following the City’s Stay Safe, Work Home order that directs community members to stay inside their homes and limit all outside movement beyond what is necessary to take care of essential needs.