SUNLAND PARK, NM (KTSM) – Following an investigation into allegations of battery involving an individual “who was in Sunland Park Police Department custody”, Javier Guerra has been terminated from his position as Police Chief of the Sunland Park Police Department, as of Wednesday April 6th.

As of, April 6, 2022, the City of Sunland Park has terminated its Police Chief, Javier Guerra. The termination follows a careful review of an incident which occurred on March 17, 2022 and which was recorded on video. The same day the incident occurred, the City placed the former Chief on administrative leave and began an investigation. The City does not condone the behavior depicted in the video. The City’s investigation is ongoing and cannot provide further comment at this time. Michael Martinez, City Manager, Sunland Park

