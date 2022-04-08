SUNLAND PARK, NM (KTSM) – Following an investigation into allegations of battery involving an individual “who was in Sunland Park Police Department custody”, Javier Guerra has been terminated from his position as Police Chief of the Sunland Park Police Department, as of Wednesday April 6th.
