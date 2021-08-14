City of Sunland Park employees make sandbags for community

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KTSM) – City employees with Sunland Park took to City Hall and began making sandbags as rains continued to flood the area on Saturday.

Over one-dozen employees and firefighters took white bags and filled them with dirt in front of City Hall as part of a volunteer effort to help the community.

A truck arrived Saturday afternoon pouring loose dirt in front of an assembly line of volunteers. Firefighters then filled the bags with the dirt by using shovels.

Volunteers took sandbags to residents and some would show up to take a few as part of preparation efforts for more rain.

Earlier this month, the city declared a state-of-emergency as heavy rainfall began to flood areas along the city. And, the same could be said of other towns and cities in the region who all were addressing floods that submerged vehicles and moved debris onto roads.

Doña Ana County is withholding available sandbags in order to address critical needs in other parts of Southern New Mexico. In particular, county officials are making efforts to prepare La Union for more rainfall as the community has seen major damage from floods.