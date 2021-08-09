City of Sunland Park breaks ground for new splash pad

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KTSM) – Sunland Park city officials celebrated a groundbreaking for the installation of a new splash pad.

All city representatives dug a shovel into a mound of dirt signifying the beginning of construction for the attraction at the local Sunland Sports Complex. City officials thanked the community, staff and all who contributed to getting the project started.

“We look forward to the completion of this project and the collective smiles of the youth who will get to enjoy this new venue very soon,” the city said in a statement.

