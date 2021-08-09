City of Sunland Park breaks ground for new splash pad

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the city of Sunland Park

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KTSM) – Sunland Park city officials celebrated a groundbreaking for the installation of a new splash pad.

All city representatives dug a shovel into a mound of dirt signifying the beginning of construction for the attraction at the local Sunland Sports Complex. City officials thanked the community, staff and all who contributed to getting the project started.

“We look forward to the completion of this project and the collective smiles of the youth who will get to enjoy this new venue very soon,” the city said in a statement.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Lower Valley

Fire breaks out in vacant Duranguito tenement

Urgent need for pet foster homes

Socorro ISD to discuss mask policies during special board meeting

Former El Paso police officer admits helping her stepfather distribute cocaine

El Paso records 7 new COVID-19 deaths, 692 new cases last week

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link