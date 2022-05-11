SOCORRO, TX (KTSM) – According to Texas House of Representative Mary E. Gonzalez’s office, The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) is expected to provide $10.1 million for further flood control measures along the Sparks Arroyo.

Now, the state agency is set to approve another $10.1 million to the City of Socorro to control flooding within the city.

Sparks Arroyo has flooded many times over the decades, but new residential and commercial developments along the arroyo are increasing flooding downstream within Socorro’s city limits. The money from the state will include a $3.4 million grant, and a $6.7 million no interest loan.

The City of Socorro will spend $1 million of its federal COVID funds on the project.

The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) was created in 1957.

Earlier this year, the board provided El Paso County $34.5 million for flood control along the arroyo northeast of Socorro.

