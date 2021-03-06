City of Socorro opens COVID-19 vaccination clinic for East El Paso County

Local

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A vaccination clinic backed by the state and supported by local organizations began its efforts this week to serve East El Paso County.

Vaccinations were administered at the Chayo Apodaca Community Center where members of the public were able to get their first doses of the Moderna shot.

The effort was initiated through coordination between the city, Elite Medical Transport, the Rio Grande Council of Governments, Area Agency on Aging and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Mayor Ivy Avalos says city facilities will continue to require face covering until more people in the community are vaccinated.

