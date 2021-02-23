City of Socorro announces public COVID-19 vaccination clinic for East El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of Socorro intends on creating a partnership with private and public entities to serve rural communities and smaller municipalities with rolling out COVID-19 vaccines.

A plan crafted by the city and Elite Medical Transport, the Rio Grande Council of Governments, Area Agency on Aging and the Texas Department of State Health Services was announced on Tuesday afternoon. The plan proposes on crafting a public vaccination site Socorro’s Community Center.

“This plan was a collaborative approach by our local leaders after identifying the gaps in service throughout the East county community,” Socorro Mayor Ivy Avalos said. “We are in a unique opportunity to support the current vaccination efforts, and through this COVID coalition we can pool our resources for the community’s benefit.”

City officials say the clinic will provide service to the people of Socorro and on the Far East Side of El Paso County. State and local officials hope to help residents overcome technologic, internet, transportation and language barriers.

The plan is to provide service to members of the public falling within the 1b category, which includes residents with underlying health conditions and senior citizens.